Can VR Solve The Smartphone’s Fatal Flaw?

It’s easy to forget that talking to someone on a good old landline was once a remarkably powerful experience. Remember the old AT&T slogan? “ Reach out and touch someone .” Unlike text messages filled with emoji-driven urges to “Netflix and chill,” or FaceTime’s strange disconnected conversations where your eyes can never meet, the crystal-clear presence of someone’s voice made landline phones feel intimate, as if someone were right beside you, talking into your ear.

It’s a feeling that Ken Perlin—the NYU researcher originally made famous in the 1980s for developing Perlin noise, the key technique to give 3-D models texture—would like to bring back. In his lab, Perlin and his students run experiments to explore the future of communication. Combining Samsung Gear VR headsets with a room-sized motion-tracking array, people can walk around real space while perceiving one another as Dia de los Muertos skeletons, and are able to do impossible stunts, such as draw together with virtual crayons in midair, as Motherboard reported earlier this month.

“The most satisfying thing was finding that when people see and hear each other in the same physical space, as, say, cartoon figures, it [still] felt like it was that person. It felt like they were just wearing a costume,” Perlin says as we talk over the phone.

“It shouldn’t be surprising,” he continues. “We’re having this conversation, and I’m actually talking to a digital recreation of an aspect of Mark. Your voice is being sent over a network, packet switches, and I’m hearing audio waves. But I don’t think of it as if I’m talking to a representation of you. I know I’m talking to you because my mind and your mind aren’t being interfered with.”

As Perlin uses the term, “interference” is like static on the line—and it’s created by user interfaces. He argues that, throughout history, our best tools work because they are natural user interfaces; they feel like literal extensions of our bodies. It’s why cars started out as confounding metal boxes but morphed into undulating, ergonomic environments filled with controls that can take you from 0 to 60 without a second thought.

“We don’t think when we drive; that’s why it works,” he says. “[Yet] you have to pay attention to your smartphone in traffic . . . which is why they’re dangerous.”

“You have to pay attention to your smartphone in traffic . . . which is why they’re dangerous.”

Now that Apple has established the smartphone’s industry-wide design practices, it’s almost heretical to imply that smartphone standards could be breaking down our ability to communicate—and yet, Perlin’s logic makes a lot of sense. When you press your foot on an accelerator to move a car, there’s minimal interference within that interaction. It’s an action/reaction reflex, akin to slicing bread with a knife or plucking a guitar string with your finger. The “reach out and touch someone” era of telephony had that same connection—your ear was connected directly to someone’s lips.