Last Chance To Enter The 2016 Innovation By Design Awards

Update: The entry period for the 2016 Innovation by Design Awards is now closed. Check back for winners and finalists this fall.

We’re pleased to announce that the deadline for the 2016 Innovation By Design Awards has been extended until May 13.

Innovation By Design is the only competition to honor creative projects at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. Why does that matter? Because the design world can be fiercely insular. Take a spin through most design competitions, and you’ll find designers congratulating each other for work that isn’t relatable to the rest of the world–beautiful or clever though it might be. It’s a poor representation of how the profession has evolved since the days when engineers tossed their wares to designers and ordered them to “make it pretty.”

Today, designers are grappling with an astonishing array of complex business and social problems. They are reimagining our living rooms, cleaning up our oceans, and inventing the interfaces that will persuade us to let two-ton robots whisk our children down the highway at 65 miles an hour. Innovation By Design exposes such work not only to fellow designers, but to the companies that hire designers.

Our hope is that by highlighting the industry’s best work–whether it’s from an eight-man shop, a lone practitioner, or a multinational corporation–we elevate the industry as a whole.

We’ve recruited an all-star jury to help us do that. Jurors are designers, architects, executives, and venture capitalists. They hail from companies such as Google, Ideo, Pentagram, Airbnb, IBM, Microsoft, Wolff Olins, Snøhetta, Khosla Ventures, and others. They will work with Fast Company editors to select finalists and winners in 11 categories. Entries will be judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Finalists will appear in the October issue of Fast Company magazine (circulation 725,000) and on Co.Design (4.2 million visits per month). Winners will be celebrated at Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival this November, and receive a complimentary pass. And both winners and finalists will be listed in an online directory of the world’s best design-driven companies.