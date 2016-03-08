The Precarious State Of Logo Design

Three weeks ago the Metropolitan Museum of Art—known colloquially and now formally as “the Met”—unveiled a new logo and identity system designed by the international firm Wolff Olins . The response from critics was swift and fierce. Influential typographer Erik Spiekermann harped on the logo’s proportions and “ forced curvy shapes “; New York Times critic Michael Kimmelman accused the museum of pandering to younger audiences ; and Justin Davidson, of New York magazine, compared it to a typographic bus crash . Ouch.

It’s a familiar scenario with logo and identity reveals—the images get passed around the Internet, critics weigh in, and the peanut gallery follows. Such was the case with Google, Airbnb, Hillary Clinton’s campaign logo, the Olympics, and the rebrand that (arguably) sparked incendiary “logogate” culture: Gap.

Designers and clients are understandably spooked. In private, some designers speak of clients who refuse daring work. In public, they gently rue the armchair critiques that undermine months, sometimes years, of work. Others are more forthright. “I think the Internet and the press should shut up and allow the identities to find their audiences,” says Paula Scher, a partner at Pentagram and the mind behind Shake Shack‘s branding among many others. “They will ultimately determine the success and failure.”

Maybe so. But the Internet isn’t going to shut up any time soon. Here’s how the industry has adapted with the times—and how identity design itself has changed. “We can rail against [logo bashing] if we want, but it won’t get us anywhere because it’s not going to stop,” says Howard Belk, co-CEO and chief creative officer at Siegel+Gale, the New York firm whose clients include HP, CVS Health, and Monster. “What it shows is enormous passion about logos. A fair amount of the hue and cry is coming from the design community, but a lot comes from customers and consumers.”

In the past, logos only had to look good in print. Today, brands exist on dozens of platforms, many of which are very small, like smartphones. This logistical challenge has limited what designers can do. Sixty years ago, the Met probably only needed to emblazon its logo on signs, admission buttons, and printed ephemera. Today, its logo is on mobile apps, the favicon on desktop web-browsing tabs, Twitter avatars, and elsewhere. Efficiency matters more than flourish, adaptability more than cleverness. One has to wonder if the FedEx logo, with its sly arrow hidden in the word mark, would be invented nowadays, at a time when logos have to be legible on screens as small as a watch face.

So branding agencies have adapted. “We’re still holding up the logo as the ace of a rebrand or restructure,” says Jim Bull, cofounder and chief creative officer of Moving Brands, a global creative company that counts Sony, Google, and Netflix, among others, as clients. “It is important, but there’s so much more—the color, the system, the tone of voice—and then we’re getting into the product.”

Take the Met’s identity. It’s conceived as infrastructure that offers the institution a way to build and grow—a set of building blocks that can evolve along with the museum’s new experience-design initiatives. “In an increasingly digital world, one in which the Met wants to go out to the world as much as it brings people in, the visual system needed to be much more robust and less reliant on just a symbol alone to carry the personality and the experience that the museum wants to create,” Amy Lee, a strategy director at Wolff Olins, says. Susan Sellers, head of design at the Met, put it this way: “It’s not an easy story to tell at this point, and frankly the logo does not tell the story.”