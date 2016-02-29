How Sony’s Stealthy Wearables Startup Built A Watch Out Of E-Paper

It’s one thing to test out an experimental material in the prototype phase. But producing that experiment on a mass scale is a whole different monster. Take the FES, an e-paper watch that Sony revealed in 2014. It’s taken two years to bring the timepiece to market, thanks to the industrial design challenge of using an existing material–e-paper–in an entirely new way.

E-paper is a genre of display technology that work similarly to actual ink on actual paper. That means you can read the display in bright sunlight, unlike standard electronic screens, and also uses less battery life–a major bonus for devices like watches. E-paper is composed of millions of tiny particles suspended between conductive film. The black particles carry a negative charge and white particles carry a positive charge. When electricity is applied to the display, it moves the particles around to create images or text on the display. It’s the same technology old-school Amazon Kindles used, but while e-paper has been used in tablets and signage, it hasn’t been widely applied in a wearable context.

The FES, which was designed by Fashion Entertainments—a startup within Sony—and the Tokyo-based design studio Takt Project, started out as a way to show how e-paper could be used in fashion to create products that are infinitely customizable, says Sony Fashion Entertainments’ Yuki Sugiue.

The FES demonstrates what e-paper can do in a very simple but novel way: The entire watch, including the band, is made up of a single piece of this conductive film, which bends to conform to the user’s wrist.

What sounds like a simple idea was actually the foundational design challenge, since e-paper is rarely used this way. “E-paper is usually used for flat, unbending displays, but it is very important to wear a watch comfortably,” Sugiue says. “The whole surface of the FES Watch’s strap is also made of e-paper, but the wearer can still open the buckle, put their hand through with ease and close the buckle, fitting the watch around their wrist comfortably. It is quite a natural thing for a watch, but this is not so easy to achieve for digital devices.” While Sony would not disclose specifically how it achieved the bendability, Sugiue says it was through careful study of the e-paper’s characteristics and learning how to manipulate it.

The watch conforms to the classic shape of a conventional watch—a round face and band—but it’s covered with an e-paper display, which has 24 different face patterns that wearers can engage at will by pressing a button on the watch’s side. “It’s something like a brand-new canvas, and is able to change its own skin to show a number of different characteristics,” Satoshi Yoshiizumi, Takt Project’s principal, says. “Therefore, it is like the ‘material of watch’ which has a silhouette of a watch, but stimulates your imagination and curiosity through trying various textures.” Shaking the watch activates the display, which goes “dark” if there’s no movement, conserving battery life.

Then there was the clasp–an unexpected design problem since puncturing an e-paper display is difficult and costly. The design team create a special clasp that allows users to easily adjust the size without damaging the display.