The Best Beige Sweater Bags From Amazon’s Secret Fashion Label

Today we got a first glimpse at Amazon ‘s private fashion label rumored to be underway last week. The e-commerce behemoth quietly rolled out seven separate brands for both men and women. Despite boutique-sounding names–Lark & Ro, Scout + Ro, James & Erin, Franklin & Freeman–the styles are a bit…underwhelming. Beige bags abound. Polyester percentages are high. There are only so many sweater ponchos (turtle-necked or not) one woman can own.
In other words, the brands are a similar to what you would expect to find in a Kohl’s or T.J. Maxx or Target–which makes sense if you consider that Amazon is essentially the big box store of e-commerce. See our gallery for the priciest beige threads on offer. (Okay there’s some gray and brown, too.)
All Photos: via AmazonMM