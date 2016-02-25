Superhot Is A Video Game Stripped Down To Nothing But Violence

You walk through a gray world, but a sudden glimpse of red makes you pause. The world stops. You turn to face a crystalline red form down the street. As you aim your crosshairs on it, this enemy raises its handgun and fires at you. You stop, and the black bullet coming for you is frozen 10 feet away. You could fire back, taking out the red opponent before he moves, but then you may not be able to dodge the bullet hanging before you.

This game is called Superhot, out this week for PC and coming later this year for Xbox One. Like many first-person shooters, the goal is to take out your opponents. Unlike most first-person shooters, the world only moves when you do, with time stopping when you stop. And unlike most first-person shooters, the graphics are stripped of all distractions. All that’s left: raw violence.

“Gray, red, and black was in Superhot from its inception. It’s about sending a clear, simple message; the red guys are the enemies. Shoot them. I loved it from the get go and worked hard to not divert much from it,” Marcin Surma, Superhot‘s art director, says in an interview.

It’s in stark contrast to the photorealism that most of the video game industry strives for today. The rooms and streets of Superhot are white and gray. Within this stark setting, enemies that appear cut from gleaming red glass dash out to defeat you. They do not hide in shadows, they do not get lost in a crowd of other people in colorful clothes. They stand out instantly, immediately requiring your attention. And your body and your weapons are black set against the white world–along with other objects that you can interact with (also in black).

The decision to use limited colors fundamentally changes the nature of a shooter.

The simplicity of the graphics can be traced back to the origin of the game. Superhot was originally born out of the 7 Day First Person Shooter gamejam in August 2013. Director Piotr Iwanicki and a handful of game developers put together a short experience in just a week. Using less realistic graphics gave them more time to work on game mechanics. They then decided to turn it into a full game. Surma knew Iwanicki and was asked to work on the gamejam, but could not. But Surma joined the team afterward to work on the final game. Superhot raised just over $250,000 on Kickstarter in May 2014 to develop the title.

As production to turn the limited experience into a complete game began, Surma decided to stick with the design simplicity of the original version. It would remain in red, white, and black.

“I knew I wanted to keep the broad strokes, especially since it already was quite a recognizable look, and work within those constraints,” says Surma. “The first iterations of the crystal characters had a face. It gave too much of a definition to the enemy and soon after I streamlined the model to give them a faceless look, much more in line with what they are–generic representations of people, a bit like 3-D versions of stick figures.”