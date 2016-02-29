What The Search For Extraterrestrial Life Can Teach Us About Creativity

STEM careers are all the rage, but let’s be honest: Part of you probably still thinks that, for the most part, “science is just a list of old, dead white men and facts that need to be memorized.” But according to Jill Tarter—astronomer, former director of the Center for SETI Research, and inspiration for Jodie Foster’s character in the film Contact—”that couldn’t be farther from the truth.” Over the course of her four-decades-long scientific career, Tarter has had to be creative on two fronts at once. First, she had to forge her reputation within the male-dominated field of astronomy. Second, she did it by searching for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence.

“Science is incredibly creative,” Tarter says in an interview. “It’s an adventure, it’s a puzzle, it’s an unknown. If you’re willing, persuasive enough, and have a good enough idea, you can go seek funding to try and find that answer. It’s the best job in the world.” It also turns out to offer a lot of inspiration for stereotypically “creative” fields like design. Tarter shares some of her insights below.

Paolo Cipriani/Getty Images

Do you design in Adobe or Autodesk? Do you sketch on paper or an iPad? Do you do research over the Internet or in the field? Designers could debate about tools and processes until the heat death of the universe, but it’s not all idle hairsplitting. Good design often comes down to asking the right questions about what a problem is before you start thinking about solutions. Just like in science, the tools you use constrain the questions you think to ask—for better or worse.

Rampant sexism: also not conducive to creativity.

“The number one constraint on [the search for extraterrestrial intelligence] is that we know what we know, and we don’t know what we don’t know—we have tools that are capable of certain things, and tools that we haven’t yet invented,” Tarter says. “We’ve been used to using our eyes for all these years. But what do the more traditional fields of astronomy plan to do? What kind of tools will they be building to study the universe? Is there any way that those tools could be repurposed or shared to look for something else?”

According to Tarter, people tasked with creative work often “have a bad problem with preconceptions.” And much of that difficulty can be traced to the built-in assumptions that come with using tools in a certain way. She cites Jocelyn Bell Burnell, an award-winning astrophysicist whose work led to the discovery of pulsars, as an inspiration. “She spent a summer nailing kilometers of wire onto fence posts in order to build a very large low-frequency array radio telescope,” Tarter says. The signal from this array was so strange—and so orderly—that Burnell and her collaborator Antony Hewish nicknamed it “LGM–1”, which stood for “little green men.”