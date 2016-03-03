Design Thinking Shakes Up The Beige World Of Enterprise Software

Farewell’s website has the familiar look and feel of a startup software launch in the mid-2010s: highly saturated, widescreen colors; slick-as-hell typography and animated infographics; a short promotional film that looks like it was directed by the spawn of Spike Jonze. So far, so business as usual. Except for one thing. Farewell isn’t a new social network or viral video player —it’s enterprise software for managing real-time supply logistics. Or in layman’s terms: Farewell helps inventory managers, warehouse coordinators, and truckers schedule their stuff.

“Without good UX, you’re out of business.”

Farewell’s creator Peter Nilsson understands if that description makes your eyes glaze over. That’s why his Swedish company, Break A New Ground (BANG), teamed up with the Stockholm Design Lab to give their app a UI and UX capable of competing with Instagram, Google, and other design-centric consumer app makers. “The transportation sector is quite unsexy, so we wanted to create a product that people actually find attractive,” Nilsson says.

Farewell isn’t the only app trying to sex up the brain-meltingly boring world of enterprise resource planning (ERP)—a mostly invisible but incredibly important software category that lets large organizations manage things such as global cash positions, supply-chain logistics, and product-planning timelines. SAP, the global enterprise-software behemoth, has also invested deeply in interaction design, winning a prestigious Red Dot Award in 2015 for its “Fiori” UX concept. The big idea behind Fiori? Making ERP software that looks like Chartbeat and Tumblr already have for years. If that doesn’t sound too impressive, check out how SAP’s apps used to look.

“The industry is 20 years back in time compared to everything else,” Nilsson says. But why? And is making enterprise software “sexy” even a good thing?

Like many upstart CEOs, Nilsson has choice words about the incumbents he’s hoping to disrupt. “Just have a look at SAP—it’s a fucking disaster,” he says. Sam Yen, SAP’s recently installed chief of design, might bristle at that description, but he doesn’t dispute the sorry state that enterprise software has been mired in for most of its history. “Quite honestly, our customers didn’t prioritize UX design,” he says. “For 30 or 40 years, our whole industry was obsessed with features and functionality. That’s what won you the deal [as a software vendor].” He describes sales pitches with potential customers who would evaluate software by checking off boxes of feature lists. They’d simply purchase whichever product had the most checkmarks.

But there was a method to this madness, according to Nilsson. “Normally, when a company wants to buy a TMS”—transportation management system, the specific kind of ERP utility that Farewell is designed to supplant—”they invest millions of dollars and sign a 10-year contract,” he explains. If installing a consumer app is like sticking a Post-it note on a whiteboard, upgrading an enterprise IT system is like laying a concrete foundation at a construction site: it’s expected to last. So it makes sense to procure ERP software solutions based on “scalability, robustness, and long-term performance,” says Yen, rather than touchy-feely intangibles like “delight” or “usability.”

Furthermore, some enterprise sectors—such as the European transportation and logistics industry that Nilsson worked in for years as a managing director for DHL—are just too broke to keep up with evolving trends in technology and interaction design. “A lot of companies had EBIT margins of 1% or 2%,” he explains. “Where are these companies going to find the money to invest in an expensive new IT system? They might know they need it, but they can’t afford it.”