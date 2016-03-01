Designers: Robots Are Coming For Your Jobs

Computers will eventually take our jobs. At least that’s what we’re being told. Machines have been replacing workers for centuries, and intelligent robots will only accelerate this trend. Autonomous vehicles will strand taxi drivers, news filing software will write journalists out of the story, and surgical robots will excise doctors.

This is the third in a series of essays by Argodesign’s Mark Rolston exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and design. Read the first two installments here and here .

Designers are supposed to be different. Those of us who fashion clothes, model new products, and shape the world to conform to our sensibilities consider ourselves too creative for any machine to replace. Many of us are convinced that we are unique, our skills irreplaceable. This is not entirely true. Advances in artificial intelligence will usher in a new regime of hyper-personalized designs and tools, a trend with which human designers cannot possibly hope to keep pace. Computers will prove to be far more creative—fearlessly creative—than most humans. Designers are in for a period of radical change and must learn to adapt. Those who don’t might as well start looking now for a new line of work.

Modern design is built upon a process where designers methodically build a case around human behavior to define an ideal median solution that solves the problem for a group of users. The same process plays out across the world of design: in fashion, industrial design, software design, and so on. Take for example the design of software user interfaces: In this case the designer creates navigation solutions, organizational schemes for information, on-screen visual mechanisms, and other affordances to make the interface workable and enjoyable. These designs could be described as a “median solution” simply because as a matter of efficiency, the designers are creating for an audience, often a mass-market audience, and in doing so, they are normalizing their decisions for a group.

Computers will prove to be far more creative than most humans.

But advances in technology are changing our approach to the mass market. We see it every day on website interfaces that have become populated by customized collections of content, served up by new algorithms that create personalized browsing experiences for individual Internet users. Netflix users, for example, love the company’s sophisticated personalization technologies that recommend the comedies, action movies, or dramas that each customer will most likely want to watch.

But these human-led creative processes have only just scratched the surface. Cognitive computing systems of the future will drive hyper-personalization to new levels, such that website templates, navigational tools, and other common mechanisms will automatically redesign and reconfigure themselves for each individual user based on his or her preferences and habits.

Today, the look and navigation tools of any interface—be it Facebook, Amazon, or Netflix—were created by a design team that spent considerable time trying to define the best way to organize a massive catalog of content and to create specific interactions and visual structures to display and highlight information. Now imagine if these interfaces could be dynamically configured to accommodate each and every user. It’s not yet possible because of the sheer complexity of the task. But advances in AI and cognitive systems are making it possible for the computer to do more of this without human assistance. So instead of standardized movie categories for all, Netflix would use a cognitive system to learn enough about you such that it might introduce a “weekend flicks” category featuring the type of movies you tend to prefer on Saturdays and Sundays. Other categories might include “golf movies” and “dystopian tales.”

This kind of future is a win-win for consumers and businesses. Customers are happiest—and most likely to spend more money—when they feel valued and catered to as if they were VIPs. So any edge that can help companies offer hyper-personalized services and products will almost certainly boost the bottom line.