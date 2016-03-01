Toyota’s New Promotional Campaign Turns You Into A Digital Artist

In Unique Flow, FIELD transforms your keyboard into synthesizer and animation kit–and your creation into a mesmerizing animated GIF (no matter your level of artistic talent). Pressing any key on your computer keyboard produces an array of sounds, bursts of background colors, and a transforming set of geometric shapes. In the center, a pair of lines simulate cruising in a car, changing form and direction as you play. The whole thing is meant to mimic the shape and movements of Toyota C-HR Concept car, with the colors reflecting the experience of driving either during the day or at night.

Marcus Wendt, FIELD’s creative director says that they tried to boil the concept car to its essence. “It’s the lines of the car and the shaping of the curves we found most interesting,” he says. “There’s a connection between the Japanese idea of animism–everything is alive and flows–and the design language of the car, which is fluid but has a sharp velocity in the curves. We took the lines idea and made that the essential element–[in Unique Flow] you’re on a cruise but your cruise is sort of guided.”

If you can ignore the fact that selling a car is the end game here, Unique Flow is a novel way to experiment with generative art–and procrastinate from work–without having to know code at all. When you’re satisfied with your generative art piece, you are given the option of saving it in GIF form and sharing on social media.

Try it out for yourself here–this might be the most fun you’ve ever had with a computer keyboard.

All Images: via Unique Flow