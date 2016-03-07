A Secret History Of Global Politics, Told Through Flowers

In 1968, representatives from Eastern Bloc countries signed the Bratislava Declaration reaffirming their commitment to Marxism-Leninism. Nonetheless, 16 days later the USSR would invade Czechoslovakia after realizing that democratic reforms were taking place.

“These flowers sat between powerful men as they signed agreements designed to influence the fate of the world.”

At the conference, representatives were stationed at a table dressed with a bouquet of humble carnations. What might seem like a bit of historical trivia became an avenue to delve into global politics and economics for New York–based artist Taryn Simon, whose exhibition, Paperwork and the Will of Capital, is an in-depth study and creative meditation on the floral arrangements that accompanied major political meetings–from treaty signings to trade agreements–throughout history.

Bird’s-eye-view Agreement Establishing the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Al-Bayan Palace, Kuwait City, Kuwait, May 30, 2006. Rosa × hybrida, Hybrid Tea Rose, Ecuador, Gerbera × hybrida, Gerbera, Netherlands, Hydrangea macrophylla, Big Leaf Hydrangea, Netherlands, Dendrobium hybrid, Dendrobium, Thailand. From the series

Simon’s fascination with botanicals began after she discovered a book that included dried specimens by George Sinclair, the 19th-century horticulturist who influenced Charles Darwin’s research. “I was interested in using tactile material in this world of disposable, digital data,” Simon says.

She also came across a photograph of Hitler and Mussolini sitting around a table adorned with a bouquet at the 1938 Munich Agreement. “I started thinking about the flowers as silent witnesses listening to man’s determination to control the economic, geographic, and political fate of the world,” she says.

Simon began researching more important political meetings, from a 2006 agreement establishing the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, to a meeting concerning refugees between the Australian and Cambodian governments, to a 1944 meeting that would lead to the establishment of the International Monetary Fund.

She took notes of the precise floral arrangements that appeared in archival snapshots, and then painstakingly recreated them—36 in all—by importing over 4,000 plants from the Aalsmeer Flower Auction in the Netherlands. With a sales rate of 20 million flowers per day, Aalsmeer is the largest botanical marketplace in the world, where flowers are imported from other countries and then exported again after their sale, a global economic phenomenon that mirrored Simon’s interest in geopolitics.

Simon’s painstaking historical recreations were photographed and made into seven-foot-tall prints. “I wanted the photographs to reflect the bombast of official ceremony and monumental painting—the larger-than-life scale of the floral arrangements; the bold abstract color-block treatment of the backgrounds; and the custom-made mahogany frames that signal bureaucratic architectural style,” she says.