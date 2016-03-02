Target’s Next Big Design Partner? Marimekko

Today, Target announced that it will expand its ever-popular designer collaborations to include Helsinki-based brand Marimekko. The Spring collection, which will launch later this month, will include furniture, outdoor décor, and clothing for women and girls–all featuring Marimekko’s trademark bold, cheerful prints.
The 200-piece collection was inspired by long daylight hours during Finnish summers and is meant to evoke feelings of an “eternal summer,” according to a statement from Target. In addition to the more common outdoor “entertaining essentials,” the collection will also include pool inflatables, hammocks, and a bocce ball set. While images of the full collection won’t be released until later in March, photos show floral pink and yellow plastic tableware, graphic black and white sportswear, and a pint-sized outdoor teepee with matching cushions.
While we’re most excited about the collaboration bringing Marimekko’s sunny Scandinavian design to the masses, it’s easy to see why the partnership could be a win-win for both companies. Target, known for its cheap-chic, design-led ethos, has struggled to get back on track after being derailed by the rapid growth of e-commerce in recent years. And while Marimekko has achieved cult status among the design-minded, it’s still far from the household name it aspires to be in the U.S.
And then there’s a win for any Marimekko fans who can’t afford to shell out $250 for a typical smock dress or duvet set from the brand. Most items in the brand’s Target Spring collection will clock in at under $50. There is, however, at least one luxury splurge: a $500 upright paddle board.MM