How Two Pixar Alumns Are Making VR Characters That Feel Realer Than Real

More recently, he found himself trying to con his wife out of her lunch. He was testing some new material, the dialog of a fast-talking seagull named Gary. Gary wasn’t destined for a Pixar blockbuster, but a virtual reality simulation called Gary the Gull, developed by Walsh’s new company, Motional.

“As an artist, VR is the ultimate empathy tool,” Walsh says. Theoretically, VR is the most immersive platform ever built. But the problem is that the pixelated characters from video games today feel even more fake in VR, because they lack basic social etiquette–they don’t tend to make proper eye contact, for example, or know if you’re laughing or crying. They’re nothing more than coded animatronics, waiting to be queued for their next scripted line of dialog.

To build truly empathetic, interactive VR characters, Walsh needed new techniques. He turned to former Pixar colleague Tom Sanocki–creator of Mater, the country bumpkin tow truck in Cars, and the lead character designer in Bungie’s recent mega-game, Destiny. Sanocki is the founder of Limitless, a company that’s building powerful character technology for VR. Limitless isn’t a standalone game engine–you can’t create physics and textures and graphics for a complete virtual world inside. Instead, Limitless sits on top of a game engine to collect data about the user and make characters’ reactions more realistic, based on the subtle social dynamics of the real world.

Mark Walsh on the left,

Tom Sanocki on the right

“Mark and I are looking for, what’s the next step, what’s VR really about?” Sanocki says. “The essence of VR to us is interactivity. You can pick up a pencil in VR, and that makes the experience 10 times more immersive, just to pick something up. That’s good for storytelling, but what’s really good is, bringing interactivity to characters.”

In video games today, many characters look and sound quite realistic. But they lack core social graces, and that makes them feel like strange mannequin robots. If you walk by a character in a game, they don’t momentarily meet your eyes–then look away–as a person might on the street. If you venture too close, most will just stand there, not acknowledging their own personal space. These points might sound small, but try imagining those behaviors in the real world. They’re vital to human social dynamics.

“If things are not reacting to you, like characters talk and you walk around them and they still stare in the same spot, it doesn’t make people feel good. They feel alone and isolated. They feel like a ghost,” Sanocki says. “If your story is about being a ghost, that’s fine! But most stories are not about ghosts.”