This Architect Builds Unthinkably Complex Structures—With Legos

Adam Reed Tucker walks into the room with more purpose than anyone wearing cargo shorts and boat shoes generally has the right to. But Tucker is not just a tourist making his way through Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) to score some astronaut ice cream. He’s one of only 14 Lego master builders in the world, and he’s spent the last year working 16 to 18 hours a day with a war chest of six million Lego bricks to reconstruct 13 architectural wonders for the new hands-on engineering exhibit, Brick by Brick .

Even though Tucker created Lego’s architecture line, the new installation represents his most staggering accomplishment yet. His builds include the Great Pyramid of Giza, complete with a removed cross section revealing the maze of tunnels and a gold sarcophagus; the Burj Khalifa, which at 12 feet tall almost touches the exhibit’s ceiling; and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water, with an undulating foundation that perfectly contrasts Wright’s crisp architectural lines. Then there’s the exhibit’s pièce de résistance: A 60-foot, 64,500-brick depiction of the Golden Gate Bridge, complete with load-supporting suspension cabling.

But just hours from opening, Tucker is staring at the empty pedestal where his 42,800-brick recreation of the Hoover Dam is supposed to be sitting. Instead, it lives in several large pieces, organized in two open-face plywood boxes, at his feet. His projects are too large to move in one piece, so everything is designed in his suburban studio to be transferred modularly.

“Is everything done? Nope,” he’d told me a day earlier. “Will it get done? Yes. As you know, an artist’s work is never done, but it will get to the point that enough’s enough, and it’s time to install it.”

Now, it appears, is that time.

Tucker is an architect by trade who, eight years ago, decided more or less on a whim that he wanted to build models to teach the public about architecture. He went to the store and considered several options, like Erector Sets and Lincoln Logs, before he loaded a shopping cart with Lego—a toy he hadn’t played with since childhood—because it represented, to him, the great equalizer of construction. Because Lego requires no skill whatsoever to stick two pieces together—unlike cutting and gluing balsa wood models—anything he built out of Legos could become an inspiration to others. You didn’t need to be skilled to build like Tucker, just creative.

Less than a decade later, Tucker’s completely self-taught method has given him international prominence. He constructs all of his models without computer assistance, instead choosing to study photos and sketches. He builds and rebuilds his models in a laborious process of self-editing. He works with his hands until he finds a successful approach to building any structure–and it will support itself, without the addition of steel wiring or glue. “If there are illusions behind the surface, to me, that’s not fair,” he says. And by avoiding cheats, he believes that the audience can intrinsically recognize that his constructions are real.