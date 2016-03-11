Group Chat Doesn’t Suck. The Way We’re Using It Sucks

It’s finally here. “Group chat applications like Slack, HipChat, and others are due for a backlash,” reported Bloomberg in late January. “Slack, I’m breaking up with you,” wrote Samuel Hulick in a great post a month later. “Is group chat making you sweat?” asked Jason Fried earlier this week in a compelling rundown of both the benefits–and drawbacks–of group chat.

Yep, the backlash has arrived. It’s not a huge surprise: after all, group chats like Slack and HipChat—which aim to replace email by creating a central chatroom (or rooms) where employees can constantly communicate in real time—have seen unprecedented growth over the past two years. In 2014, Marc Andreessen said he had “never seen [an] enterprise app go viral like [Slack],” much less based on “all word of mouth.” That last part is crucial for understanding this month’s whiplash. The growth of Slack and its competitors has been fueled by extraordinary descriptions of their productivity powers: “Slack is killing email.” “5 reasons Slack will change the workplace.” “Slack can change your life.”

The rapid pace of adoption, and the wild optimism of early users, is partially to blame for the backlash. There are also plenty of UX problems to be solved as these apps evolve, as many writers have pointed out this month, from refining user controls to figuring out a better way to archive and organize the morass of chats. Yet many of the designers and usability experts I spoke with suggested that while there’s definitely room for improvement in the design of group chats, there’s also a lesson to be learned in the remarkable expectations users set for them.

In this emerging backlash, one of the biggest complaints is simple exhaustion: There are too many messages. Too often. And at wildly inappropriate times of day. It’s hard to even stay engaged in the flood, much less work in it.

Ben Brown, a designer and developer based in Austin, is well aware. So aware, in fact, that Brown is building a company to fix it: Howdy, an AI chatbot, sits over Slack to fix some of the inherent problems with group chat—things that, from a UX perspective, simply need to be tailored to fit each unique group or business. “I’m biased, but we are betting that bots will help fix some of these design problems,” he says. Howdy is, essentially, an artificial coworker who can be assigned specific tasks that chat clients simply can’t do.

Take the message flood, for example. “We are very interested in helping people manage their attention and the various glaring unread counts they face,” he says. “One solution would be to have an AI agent try to learn, understand, and then report to you the important messages that you missed.” He describes Howdy as a “message butler” that safeguards your time at work, keeping track of messages, and creating external documentation of what happens inside Slack.

Or take another glaring problem many people report with group chat: search. If you’ve ever missed an important meeting in Slack, you know how annoying it is to have to search through the archives and read an entire, rambling, line-by-line transcript of the conversation. Howdy takes notes during meetings and then—crucially—uploads them to a document outside of Slack with its own URL. If you need to refer to a conversation or decision, you don’t even need to search the chat.