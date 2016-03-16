Here’s The First Of Many Ads Starring Calatrava’s WTC Transit Hub

Since the World Trade Center Transportation Hub opened in downtown New York earlier this month, it has already served as the setting for countless Instagram posts, tourist shots, and photo essays from media outlets ( Co.Design included ). Now, Santiago Calatrava’s ( wildly overbudget ) soaring Oculus building shares center stage with the New York City Ballet in Cole Haan’s latest ad campaign.

Shot to promote the retailer’s ZerøGrand collection of lightweight, commuter-friendly shoes, the new campaign is centered squarely on New Yorkers. NYCB principals Sara Mearns, Megan Fairchild Gretchen Smith, Craig Hall, and Adrian Danchig-Waring don the collection while improvising their own choreography, both alone in the newly opened building and amidst throngs of daily commuters. The long white hall and skeletal structure of the Oculus provide the dancers with a stunning backdrop.

Over the twelve years that the hub was under construction, it became controversial symbol, not least of all because of its $4 billion price tag. But now that it’s open, it’s hard not to be awed by the curved, steel-ribbed structure. Cole Haan may be the first brand to use the space for advertising, but for our money, it will hardly be the last.

See the campaign and full ZerøGrand collection on Cole Haan’s site.

All Photos: courtesy Cole HaanMM