Co.Design Is Hiring A Social Media Producer

Have an eye for design? We’re looking for a social media producer who will help shape the social media presence of Co.Design. A background in journalism is a requirement. The producers and interns will work closely with the FastCompany.com news team in our Manhattan office.

Duties:

  • Manage multiple social media accounts—such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Snapchat—on a daily basis;
  • Interact and engage with Co.Design‘s audience and followers;
  • Monitor the success of posts and tweak your social strategy accordingly;
  • Plan overnight and weekend social queues;
  • Pitch and support ideas for enterprising social media reporting projects;
  • Pitch and write stories for FastCompany.com
  • Provide social support for our news-pegged live blogs and live chats;
  • Help coordinate social coverage for Fast Company‘s events and conferences.

This position is a good fit for you if:

  • You have active social media accounts that you demonstrably use to find, follow, and share news;
  • You know how to use social media management tools including (but not limited to) Tweetdeck;
  • You have impeccable grammar and spelling;
  • You can work quickly and accurately, even while multitasking;
  • You have great headline-writing skills;
  • You enjoy working independently and collaboratively;
  • You have a background in journalism.
  • You are interested in experimenting with newer platforms such as Periscope and Snapchat.

This position pays by the hour. To apply, please send your C.V. and a cover letter explaining why you are the right person for the job to Rose Pastore: rpastore at fastcompany dot com. EOERP

