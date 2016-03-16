Nike’s Self-Lacing Shoes Are Here, But They’re Not What You Expect

At its “Innovation for Everyone” event today in New York, Nike unveiled high-performance footwear and apparel for athletes, a fleet of items for consumers, and more features on its Nike+ app. But the one thing that had everyone—okay, mostly sneakerheads—salivating was the rumored public launch of the self-lacing high tops inspired by what Marty McFly wore in Back to the Future II. Good news first: self-tightening laces are here with the launch of the Nike Hyperadapt sneakers. Bad news: they’re not quite what Back to the Future die-hards want to see. Rather than releasing faithful replicas of Marty McFly’s bad-ass self-lacing high tops, Nike debuted performance sneakers that speak to the coming wave of adaptive apparel and take aim squarely at athletes.

Nike has teased fans for years with limited-edition sneakers and sly hints that a retail edition of the self-lacing shoes might finally come to market. Considering all the build up, the Hyperadapt was kind of a let down. One of my coworkers called the white version of the sneaker—which also comes in black and gray colorways—geriatric.

The saga really began over 30 years ago when Tinker Hatfield—Nike’s Vice President for Design and Special Projects and the creative visionary behind the Air Jordan and countless other shoes—was invited to create sneakers for Back to the Future II. They debuted in the 1989 movie when McFly travels to 2015, steps out of a DeLorean and into a pair of high tops that lace themselves. In 2009, Nike filed a patent for self-lacing shoes that were dead ringers for the ones McFly wore. In 2011, the brand revealed the Mag sneakers‘ design (without power laces). Only 150 limited-edition pairs were made, fetching almost $1 million for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. In 2014, Hatfield hinted that a retail edition was underway.

Hatfield says Nike has been working on the shoe for 10 years and what happened in the past decade was the technology of motors and ultra-efficient power sources advanced enough to make this type of lace possible. (Nike dubs it “Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing,” or EARL for short.) At the same time, Nike developed Flyknit, a technique for knitting shoes like socks. That made self-tightening laces possible, because Flyknit fabric has more give than traditional shoe materials.

Here’s how the sneakers work: once you step into the shoe, sensors in the heel detect your foot and trigger tiny (and very audible) motors that begin to tighten the laces and automatically stop once they hug your foot. Two buttons on the side let you manually control the shoe.

The benefit, Hatfield argues, is that athletes can make micro adjustments on the fly instead of taking time they might not have to untie, tighten, and re-tie laces. “Nike as a company is really dedicated to helping athletes perform,” Hatfield says. “And even though we know a lot of people wear our shoes for fashion—and that’s great, too—we really like to start with a performance purpose. So especially when you spend a lot of time and money on that, you want to make sure there’s this kind of supporting purpose.”

When I slipped them on, the shoe tightened as promised—it was kind of like the perfect handshake: not to tight, not too limp—just right. Both manual buttons worked perfectly fine. “The biggest problem [in research and development] was to make sure these things are reliable,” he says. “You can make a shoe do whatever, but will it do it over and over again? We had to do a lot of beta testing and that’s part of the reason why it’s taken so many years [to bring the shoes to market]. We don’t want people to buy the shoes and have them malfunction. And we want to make sure they actually do perform for athletes.”