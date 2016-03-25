Documenting The Growing Lines At NYC’s Food Pantries

When New York-based photographer Joey O’Loughlin was asked by the non-profit Food Bank for New York City to take photos for its website, it was the first time she really noticed the food pantries that dot the city she’s lived in for 20 years.

“Many people think ‘Oh, that’s for the homeless,’ or ‘that’s like a soup kitchen.’ It’s not.”

“They are around churches and community centers and places like that, and it’s not something that captures people’s interests,” says O’Loughlin, who noticed that many people walk by the lines without even glancing at them. “But it’s also uncomfortable to see people standing in a food line, and its uncomfortable for the people in line to be there. There’s an agreement between the two that we should keep going and just look away.”

Easy as they may be to ignore for some, there’s a huge portion of the city’s population–one in five New Yorkers, according to the Food Bank for NYC’s website–who rely on food pantries for weekly groceries and other resources. Food Bank for New York City distributes government, donated and wholesale food to pantries–the frontline agencies sponsored by churches and other community coalitions that reach out to communities directly. In New York’s five boroughs alone, there are over 600 pantries that serve 1.4 million people.

Emily, Queens. Emily Diac, five years-old, waits while her mother shops at a pantry in Richmond Hill. Her family has relocated to Marietta, Georgia, where her mother, Mina Reyes, works at Sam’s Club and her father is a maintenance man. Life here was unaffordable. One in four New York City children doesn’t have enough to eat. Ms. Reyes didn’t want Emily or her brothers to be part of that statistic, so they moved on.

Once O’Laughlin started noticing the pantries and their lines, often wrapping around the block, she couldn’t forget them. The commissioned work spun into a three-year personal project. Visiting a total of 40 food pantries in New York, O’Laughlin spent the most time in 10 of them, photographing the lines but also getting to know the people who stood in them week after week. Now, her photographs are on display at the Brooklyn Historical Society in the exhibition Hidden in Plain Sight: Portraits of Hunger in NYC.

Over the three years she worked on this project, O'Loughlin met working mothers, community college students, artists, the unemployed, and large families.