VR Is Still Broken–Here Are 10 Ways To Fix It

I love virtual reality as much as the next guy ( . . . who is also in some level of denial that he’s in his early 30s and still doesn’t sleep in a custom Lamborghini bed every night). I’m remarkably excited to see Oculus and HTC releasing headsets over the next month.

And yet the shortcomings of VR are still painfully obvious–especially when it comes to usability. That’s why the design firm Artefact recently ran a thought experiment: How could it “fix” VR’s design problems by the year 2020–a length of time short enough for the solutions to still feel near-future, rather than science fiction?

We’ve already looked at a few of the resulting ideas, such as a Yeezy Season 8-style hoodie with VR built in, for example. But Artefact also developed a lot of work that ended up on the cutting-room floor–10 ideas that each offer a different solution to the many problems facing designers working in VR. And that will undoubtedly be ripped off in the future.

VR headsets look strange, but we’ve been wearing masks for millennia–whether to protect our privacy or signal to others that we’re at play. So in a sense, our VR headsets should be masks. Artefact proposes a simple mask that would fit on top of your existing VR headset to embrace the oddity of wearing something on your face and to juggle this strange social space. Plus, we can always use more Star Wars merch.

Don’t like masks? Okay, fine, then oversized hoods could do the same job. Because fashion has already given us the ultimate “leave me alone” device. And it goes great with sweatpants, too.

Part of what’s isolating about VR is that people in the same room have no idea what you’re watching. But an external screen could signal this to make friends feel less excluded, and give parents a way to check up on their kids.

HTC Vive lets you walk around a room–until the tether runs out and the cord pulls at the back of your head, like you’re Neo leaving the Matrix. Artefact’s solution? Just toss a computer onto your back. (It might get hot, but that’s the cost of a solid Ghostbusters throwback.) In all seriousness, though, this image demonstrates the greater idea of wearing our processing power and batteries. Your VR computer might actually look less like a PC tower and more like some badass padded motorcycle jacket.