This Wristwatch Has No Hour Hand–Just A Subtly Shifting Color Gradient

Color gradients were one of the earliest computer design tools in programs like PowerPoint and Paint, offering amateurs an opportunity to channel their inner Albers. Now, Jiwoong Jung—a young Seoul-based industrial designer—has applied gradients as a clever time-telling tool in a watch concept called Hidden Time.

The spartan design features numerals printed onto the glass face. In lieu of an hour hand, a gradient slowly cycles around to denote the time, gradually becoming darker from one o’clock to twelve o’clock. It’s a simple yet utterly elegant way to keep on schedule.

Gradients have had an enduring allure in product design: Spotify used one as part of its identity refresh last year, Sonos launched a limited-edition speaker that sported the motif, and the wallpaper company Calico made 16 different gradients to spruce up your living room. (Some results, like a frustrating-as-all-hell gradient a puzzle graphic, have been less successful.)

While Hidden Time is still a concept at this point, we’ll keep you updated if it makes it into production.

