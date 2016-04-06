The World’s First Decent Ad For Virtual Reality

Look, virtual reality is fantastic and immersive and transformative and blah blah blah. We’ve all heard that. The problem is, VR looks horrible in advertisements and media stories, which are forced to show:

Weird dude standing alone in VR headset, feeling around a room as if he lost a contact Side-by-side video that looks great inside an Oculus, but confusing everywhere else Normal, 2-D video clips that look just like the video games we already have

Finally someone has figured out how to promote VR. SteamVR–the software platform on which the HTC Vive VR system runs–uses green-screen technology to “great effect” by superimposing that weird third person shot of the player we all know right into the amazing virtual environment he’s standing in.

Suddenly, that strange, blind flailing has the context of interactive pixels. So instead of looking like Palmer Luckey on the cover of Time, slack-jawed for no apparent reason, we see people enjoying VR because they’re literally having the experiences of a lifetime: standing on the bottom of the ocean, battling giant monsters, or, okay, frying up cartoon bacon on a virtual stove.

This will be the aesthetic we see for all major VR ads going forward, guaranteed. And if not, it should be. VR may even start to catch on because of it.MW