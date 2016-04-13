How Mark Zuckerberg Is Making His Weird Video Future Happen

“In the future, you’ll be able to snap your fingers and pull out a photo and make it as big as you want.”

“A lot of things that we think about as physical objects today … will actually just be $1 apps in an AR app store.”

“In a decade, video will look like as big of a shift in the way we all share and communicate as mobile has been.”

These are just a few of the wide-sweeping proclamations that Mark Zuckerberg made on stage during his keynote at Facebook’s annual F8 conference yesterday, during which he waved to a live-streaming drone and pulled out a comedically oversized, eight-foot-tall carbon fiber engine pod for a Facebook plane built to extend the world’s Internet access.

Today, Facebook’s CTO Mike Schroepfer showed off the company’s interactive VR platform for the first time, which included the ability to transport to a famous landmark and shoot a photo of yourself with a virtual selfie stick.

It should all sound like a very bad Carrot Top gag. But more and more, it seems like the most remarkable thing that separates Zuckerberg from his contemporaries is his ability to plant signposts that point to the future, describing his vision for Facebook very clearly–and convincing an entire tech industry to get in line and help build the road that leads to it.

At F8, those signposts were about the future of virtual reality, augmented reality, and video streaming. Facebook announced that any camera will soon be able to stream to Facebook Live–including drones. And it even created a $30,000 open source 360-degree camera that anyone can build to share immersive, VR-ready video. What could you do with such a thing? Facebook showed that, too–how about create a virtual environment at a famous landmark, where you could visit, shoot selfies, and share those images in your Facebook feed?