Your City Has A Bacterial Fingerprint That’s As Unique As Its Skyline

Last week, in an issue of Nature Microbiology, we got a glimpse at the new, revised tree of life : a sprawling, unruly diagram that proved just how little we know about the world around us. All of the organisms we normally think of–animals and plants–are only a tiny fraction of the whole story. Most of the billions of life forms on Earth are bacteria.

A new era of scientific discovery is emerging–one that combines microbiology and our newfound ability to collect and process the microbial life around us and inside of us. In fact, you have a unique community of microbes that you carry around with you–scientists call this your “microbiome” and estimate it contains 100 times the amount of genetic information as your actual DNA. These bacteria affect everything from your digestion to your skin, and companies are already racing to market products that enhance the natural effects of your own vibrant microbial community.

Now, a paper published this week in the microbiology journal mSystems shows that even cities have their own unique bacterial fingerprints, too–as do offices. And yes: Your phlegmy coworker is part of it.

© 2016 Chase et al.

The researchers, led by John Chase of Northern Arizona University’s Center for Microbial Genetics and Genomics, wanted to study the microbial communities in offices–reflecting a growing interest in the microbiomes of built environments, or “BEs” as they’re often abbreviated in research. “We know that microbes in the [built environment] affect human health,” they explain. “However, until recently, very little was known about the microorganisms that cohabit with us in these environments.”

To study them, they started spec’ing.

They chose a specific type of carpet, a ceiling tile, and a brand of drywall to install in nine different offices across three cities–San Diego, Toronto, and Flagstaff–each in a different climate zone. Using the same material allowed them to compare whether, say, the floor under your desk is teeming with more bacteria than your wall. (Yes, it is.)

They also collected very personal samples from office workers–not only skin, snot, and saliva, but also fecal matter–to find out how their unique microbiomes affected the office’s. Then, over the course of a year in each office, the team collected bacterial samples from each architectural material swatch, creating a calendar of the office’s bacterial ebb and flow.