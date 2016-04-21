These Zaha Hadid Buildings Will Open Posthumously This Year

Though Zaha Hadid unexpectedly passed away on March 31 , the prolific architect is still introducing new work to the world. Her firm, which will still operate under the name Zaha Hadid Architects, has 36 projects on the boards in 21 different countries. (Moreover, Hadid herself designed smaller side projects that are still trickling out, like a table for Sawaya & Moroni, which debuted during the Milan Furniture Fair last week .)

In a New York Times story, senior partner and 28-year veteran of the firm Patrik Schumacher said the challenge now is guiding the firm’s evolution while honoring Hadid’s legacy: “We want to tell the world that we’re still a viable, vibrant address for major work of cultural importance.”

These four projects in Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom are the closest to completion–and a testament to her enduring impact (not to mention the slow pace of construction):

Located about 30 miles south of Naples, Salerno is a popular tourist destination. The city decided it was time to build new infrastructure to support the throngs of travelers that arrive by cruise ship and ferry. Intended to be a modern gateway to the Amalfi coast, the Marine Terminal, which opens April 25, is based on an oyster metaphor: a “hard shell that encloses soft, fluid elements within,” the firm describes.

An adaptive reuse project that merges an old fire station with a new addition, the Port House will function as the new HQ for Antwerp’s Port Authority, which has a staff of 500. With its faceted, asymmetrical facade clad in glass, the hulking volume is a nod to Antwerp’s history as a diamond-trading hub. It’s slated to open in September 2016.