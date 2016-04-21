Lawsuit Threatened Against Artist Of Nude Donald Trump Portrait

Illma Gore, the artist behind the infamous nude of Donald Trump , is reportedly being threatened with a lawsuit by an anonymous party. Her response? Make the masterpiece available on her website for anyone to download for free.

Illma Gore

Gore made headlines in February when she published the painting, titled Make America Great Again, on her Facebook page. It quickly went viral and has since been censored on social media and taken off eBay after an anonymous filing of a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) notice threatened a lawsuit. The piece now hangs in Maddox Gallery in Mayfair, London, where it’s priced at a cool £1 million.

Maddox Gallery released a press release that said in addition to the DMCA notice, Gore had been contacted by an anonymous party that said it will sue if she sells the piece, citing its likeness to the presidential hopeful.

Speaking to the Guardian, Gore says she believes her work inspired Marco Rubio’s comments about the size of Trump’s–ahem–hands at the Virginia rally in late February. While the portrait remains widely censored in the U.S., Gore noted that the response elsewhere has been supportive, particularly in the U.K. “I think an artist’s job is to take the times we’re living in and then set the scene,” she tells the Guardian. “It is a representation of where we are.”

A separate release from Maddox Gallery states that Gore created the painting in response to Trump’s derogatory marks about women: “Gore has managed to get her view (and the political view of many) across with her picture and a single sentence: “Simply put, you can be a massive prick, despite what is in your pants.” Amen.

MM