13 Of Prince’s Most Incredible Outfits

The musician and style icon Prince passed away yesterday in his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota. He was 57. Over the course of his four-decade career, the artist born Prince Rogers Nelson became known as much for his fabulous, gender-bending, seductive fashion as for his boundary-pushing music.

In the 1980s, Prince put his own spin on New Romanticism, with his signature Jheri curl, glammed up blazer, ruffle shirt, and heavy eyeliner. The look became instantly iconic after the 1984 release of the musical film Purple Rain. He sported women’s panties and skin-tight crop tops in the early ’80s, and donned a high-waisted polka dot suit and heels during his 1988 “Lovesexy” tour. In an unforgettable performance at the 1991 VMAs, he jumped onstage in an ass-less neon-yellow jumpsuit. His wildly inventive aesthetic never stopped evolving throughout his entire career.

In honor of the songwriter, singer, producer and fashion icon, we’ve put together a slideshow of his greatest looks throughout his four-decade long career.

Cover Photo: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images