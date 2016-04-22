3 Design Principles Apple Gets Wrong

Apple’s once legendary user interface design has been on the wane for the better part of a decade, as its software becomes more obscure, more complicated, and less intuitive. Nowhere is this is more apparent than in Apple’s mobile operating system, which abandoned good design practice in favor of superficial aesthetics with iOS 7.

Apple could still turn it around, though–and a new video by Federico Viticci exploring some possible improvements for iOS 10 shows us how. It contains some serious recommendations, and points to how Apple could fix iOS’s three major UX problems: discoverability, multitasking, and Cupertino’s general failure at staying competitive with other companies on a feature-by-feature basis.

When Apple first announced 3D Touch–its pressure-sensing touch-screen technology–Co.Design called it the innovation that could solve the biggest design problem in mobile: the issue of “shallow” UI, where everything on a smartphone is locked down behind a one tap, one screen, one action paradigm. 3D Touch fixed that, in theory, by giving iOS the equivalent of a right click. Tapping on any element on an iOS screen could suddenly be contextual, depending on how hard you pressed.

That was the promise of 3D Touch, anyway. The execution has been a joke. Apple never fully integrated 3D Touch into its own apps, and didn’t make implementing it a requirement for developers, who procrastinated on adding a feature which was only supported on the most recent iPhones. The end result is that most users don’t even know about 3D Touch. But even if they do, they probably don’t use it, because 90% of the time, pressing harder on an app icon doesn’t actually do anything.

Viticci demonstrates how Apple could better utilize 3D Touch, using it to improve the Control Center–which he envisions as a way to contextually interact with Wi-Fi networks–and set third-party apps as defaults for commonly used functions like the camera. In doing so, he illustrates a simple truth: 3D Touch will never be a solution to iOS’s shallow UI problem until Cupertino goes all in on it, and makes developers do the same.

The truth is, though, iOS has many other discoverability issues, some of which can’t be fixed by 3D Touch. It’s a system-wide design problem–one that has hidden important features behind obscure multi-touch gestures and decoupled a labyrinthian Settings app from the apps and services it actually controls. Even 3D Touch, in a sense, fails the discoverability test: there are no on-screen visual cues that 3D Touch can be invoked in an app. Without those cues, it’s not obvious that pressing harder on a 2-D app icon even should do anything contextual.

Fixing 3D Touch is a way for Apple to easily fix iOS’s problems with obscuring features and information–without having to rebuild the whole thing from scratch.