Midcentury Modernism’s Unsung Power Couple

“Companies are like great buildings,” says Nina Stritzler-Levine , a scholar and gallery director at the Bard Graduate Center in New York. “If you don’t have the right patron and leadership, the building ends up being terrible and the same with a company.” To Stritzler-Levine the Finnish design company Artek is, thanks to its visionary leaders, one of the greatest brands of the 20th century–but also one of the most misunderstood.

Stritzler-Levine is the curator of Artek and the Aaltos: Creating a Modern World, a new exhibition based on two years of research she conducted on the pioneering couple Alvar Aalto and Aino Marsio-Aalto and the business they cofounded with Maire Gullichsen, an arts patron, and Nils-Gustav Hahl, an historian, in 1935.

The show reveals not only that Artek had a far broader scope than furniture and how Aino and Alvar collaborated–but also how Aino became one of the greatest omissions in modern design history.

Artek store on Fabianinkatu, Helsinki, 1939. Artek collection, Alvar Aalto Museum, Afmn 1‐1. Saurén

Today, Artek is mostly known for its bentwood furniture, but in the past, it was a fervent champion of capital-M modernism and a social mission that extended well beyond products to the design of complete environments. Stritzler-Levine wondered, “Why hasn’t someone done a major book on Artek before?” she says. “Furniture is perceived to be the basis of Artek. It was important, but it wasn’t the thing that drove the company’s existence. The furniture gets folded into the literature of Alvar Aalto.”

At its inception, Artek was about radical idealism and the belief that good design could improve the quality of life.

Indeed Aalto’s Stool 60 is one of the designs most closely associated with Artek today, but at its inception the brand was about radical idealism and the belief that good design could improve the quality of life. In 1935, Hahl wrote that “Artek is a sales and propaganda center for the new housing ideology.” In 1936, Artek opened a retail store and stocked it with furnishings and housewares that the brand designed as well as other products they thought belonged in modern interiors, such as glassware by Iittala, textiles of Marsio-Aalto’s design, and handcrafts imported from Africa and Latin America.

The idea was that by curating these objects and staging educational exhibitions, Artek could promote the modern movement. In 1937, the company opened an art gallery and, after its inaugural show on Moroccan rugs, exhibited work from modern painters such as Fernand Léger, Henri Matisse, and Paul Gauguin.

Stritzler-Levine argues that what made Artek so different from other companies at the time was its focus on modern art, interior design, and advocacy. Furniture design–until a shift later in the company’s history–was closer to the bottom of the list. But because of oversight in history books published about Aalto’s work, there are few references to Artek’s involvement with some of his most famous projects.