5 Clever Architectural Strategies For Conserving Water

It’s been a soggy spring on the West Coast, as El Nino rainstorms have recharged many of the reservoirs. But experts say it’s not enough to wash away the specter of drought on this perpetually parched region of the country. While the water cycle is a complex system of supply and demand–the agriculture industry uses a whopping 80% of California’s water , for example–architecture can help establish a smarter relationship with the resource, both in reducing how much water we consume and restoring natural systems.

For its Top 10 Green Projects of 2016, the AIA recognized structures that employ environmentally sensitive design details. And in honor of Earth Day, we take a look at five buildings that take an aggressive approach to conserving resources.

Denmarsh Photography Inc.

With a mission to demonstrate living in harmony with nature, the Center for Sustainable Landscapes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, emphasized both energy- and water-efficiency principles. It’s net-positive for energy, meaning it creates more power than it consumes, and net-zero for water, meaning it captures and treats all of the rainwater that falls on the site. All of the non-potable water that the building uses comes from the site. Moreover, it treats all of its sanitary discharge. Here’s how the system–masterminded by the Design Alliance Architects–works: rooftops collect and capture rainwater, which is then held in cisterns for human use and in lagoons and constructed wetlands for stormwater management. Pervious surfaces let water absorb into the earth. Subsurface sand filters help purify wastewater as does a solar distillation system and settlement tanks. No potable water is used for irrigation

Casey Dunn

In Decatur, Texas, Lake Flato designed a building that has no active heating or cooling systems. Composed of two buildings, the complex is capped by gabled roofs that directs rainwater to a shared gutter. Since raising ecological awareness is an important part of the organization, the water flows into a large trough for birds and animals to use and to a cistern. A constructed wetland lets water flow into the ground and recharge the shrinking Trinity aquifer.