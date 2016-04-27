BMW Redesigns The Wheelchair For High-Speed Paralympians

There isn’t a lot of money in wheelchair racing, so racing in the Paralympic games is an exercise of carefully choreographed improvisation. Athletes are crammed into their chairs with loose foam. Their gloves are homemade from craft putty. And they have to focus all of their strength and balance into punching their wheels harder and faster than the next guy, to win anything from a 100-meter dash to a full marathon.

“With cycling, bike manufacturers can make bikes for the Tour de France and know there’s a massive enthusiast market out there that will buy bikes, too,” says Brad Cracchiola, an associate director at DesignworksUSA. “But it doesn’t translate [with wheelchair racing], so you don’t get companies investing in innovation for racing wheelchairs.”

So at DesignworksUSA, BMW’s global creative consultancy, Cracchiola has been leading a crew for the past year to build a better racing wheelchair, working with the U.S. Paralympic team to craft a faster, more comfortable ride with as much racing science as possible. “Everyone has basically the same chair from different brands,” says Cracchiola. “But we’re looking to really help these athletes maximize their performance.”

Most of those chairs are big tricycles, crafted from aluminum, with two large rear wheels that are cambered in. At first glance, BMW’s design doesn’t look terribly different. But through subtle adjustments, BMW hopes to create a piece of equipment that gets out of the way and lets athletes do their job.

First, the design team scanned one of the athletes in 3-D, sitting in his chair. From there, BMW built a computer model that could simulate changes in aerodynamics. The designers learned that about 50% of aerodynamics can’t be altered, because the drag comes from the racer’s body. But by making various tweaks–small, angular changes to the frame that the firm avoids going into detail about–they were able to shave off 15% of the drag.

“It’s not necessarily a revolution for these guys, but you want to give them every little edge,” Cracchiola says. “If they’re pushing into a headwind, or they hit a hill at 45 miles per hour, at those points, they’re in a tucked position trying to get as much speed as they can.”

BMW also reconsidered the chair’s materials. The frame they chose is carbon fiber–which people have experimented with in racing wheelchairs before, but it is far from standard. While the finished chair is similar in weight to an aluminum one, it is significantly stiffer. That’s important, because if a frame is too flexible, it can absorb the energy of a stroke, kind of like sitting on a mattress.