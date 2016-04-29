The Harvard Professor Who Is Digitizing Scent

On Wednesday night, in the basement theater of New York’s Rubin Museum, audience members were passed a squat metal cylinder and instructed to take a whiff before passing it along to their neighbor. On a projection screen, an animated movie called Alex and Wonderland followed the daydreams of an androgynous cartoon character as he travels the world from jungle to beach.

As the hero’s adventures unfolded, the device released a corresponding “scent track”–the sweet scent of pineapple or an overwhelming burst of suntan lotion–that heightened the sensorial experience in a way similar to how a music score would.

The event was a launch of sorts for Cyrano, a “digital smell speaker,” and the latest endeavor from Harvard professor David Edwards. Edwards, a serial inventor, is known for such madcap creations as smokable chocolate, edible food packaging, and inhalable alcohol.

But for the past two years, he’s been experimenting with ways to commercialize odor under his company Vapor Communications, which he cofounded with his former student Rachel Field. In 2014, the pair released the company’s first prototype, an iPhone-connected device that could scent-encode emails. The oPhone, as it was called, created some buzz when Edwards used it to send the first transatlantic smell message but never made it to market.

Cyrano is the company’s first product to go on sale, and it looks and functions quite a bit differently than its earlier predecessor. The compact, portable device emits 12 different scents, developed by International Favors and Fragrances (IFF), that users can mix and match to create a “playlist” you can control via an app. The scents are divided into smells that are energizing, relaxing, and escapist. Selecting “Get Away,” for example, will give you a tropical melody of Bellini, guava, coconut, and suntan lotion; meanwhile, “Get Energized” will wake you up with scents like peppermint and orange ginger.

While you can share your scent playlists via social media, sending scent messages is no longer the point. Rather, Edwards and his team are focused on incorporating curated scents into our environments to improve our well-being. He sees it as similar to how sunlight or sound can improve your mood. “From a conscious point of view, our perception of scent is secondary [to light and sound],” he says. “But from a emotive point of view, it is primary. In particular, in relation to wellness, scent is far more powerful than light or sound.”

Edwards’s olfactory experiments suggest smell is grossly underutilized in design.

At the event on Wednesday, Edwards describes Cyrano by explaining how it works in its base use-case: the car. “There’s a lot of data around wellness and driving,” he says, citing statistics that about 14% of driving Americans fall asleep in the car a day. “The car is also the perfect-sized space for containing a scent so that it doesn’t dilute or mix with other smells, one of the major challenges with the oPhone. Cyrano is designed to fit snugly inside a car cup holder and can play “scent melodies” to keep you energized or emit odors that calm you down. The playlist is timed to shift scents every eight minutes in order to avoid olfactory fatigue–the point at which you become so used to the smell that you stop noticing it.