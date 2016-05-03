How A Dutch Startup Made The File-Sharing Business Cool

In the Netherlands, where the file-transfer company WeTransfer is headquartered, “even the highway and airport signage is beautiful,” says cofounder Ronald “Nalden” Hans. “Everything is highly designed because it’s such a small country. Growing up here makes you more aware of what good design and UX is. We tried to translate that to the web.”

It’s a neat origin story, ready-made for a slide deck at a design conference. But in WeTransfer’s case, it may actually be true. The service that WeTransfer provides (alongside Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, Hightail, and others) is dull—“email attachments on steroids” pretty much sums it up—and difficult to differentiate. As long as your file gets from A to B intact, do you particularly care who gets it there, or how? If you use WeTransfer, you probably do—especially if you’re a “creative type.” How did Nalden and his team pull that off?

Keep it simple, sir A wise man once said that good design boils down to being “a very good, thoughtful host.” WeTransfer takes that advice literally. With no sign-up process and no fees, hosting a file on WeTransfer and distributing a link to it is no different from sending an email. “That accessibility is the biggest thing [users] love us for,” says Nalden. “It keeps them in their flow. There’s still a file limit”—2 GB for the free version—“but we hope to remove that in the future.” This naive-seeming commitment to simplicity recalls another web service who successfully morphed from fungible commodity into beloved brand: Google. That company’s Spartan landing page raised eyebrows when it launched, especially compared with content-heavy search portals like Yahoo and Alta Vista. Of course, we all know what happened to them. WeTransfer’s advertising business model, like Google’s, is also engineered around a no-fuss-no-muss user experience. The company makes money by letting advertisers fill WeTransfer’s landing page with a full-bleed image meant to feel more like a magazine spread than a banner ad. Sometimes the image makes a clear sales pitch, for Shutterstock, say, or Adobe. But it could also be an unbranded still from a fine art photographer or indie graphic designer. “We’re not pushy,” Nalden says. “We have our own design team in-house that helps our advertisers to make better ads, so they feel like someone recommending something to you rather than shouting at you.”

Jobs-to-be-done But simple UX design and pretty wallpaper alone can’t propel a 40-person startup to garner nine-figure valuations and headlines comparing it to Spotify and Apple. WeTransfer has earned its brand value on the back of an old-fashioned business principle with a fancy Silicon Valley name: “product/market fit.” In simple terms, that means WeTransfer does a specific job that certain people in certain contexts actually want done. It’s a harder nut to crack than it sounds. In WeTransfer’s case, the job is easy: “Send big or small files from A to B,” as the company’s own tagline reads. But it’s the people and the context that make all the difference. “What we see is that file syncing solutions, like Dropbox, are used more within teams working together on files,” Nalden explains. “But once people need to share the end result—whether it’s a film or a presentation or a song—they tend to use WeTransfer to actually deliver it.” If the digital file-transfer business is like New York real estate, Dropbox is Midtown—and WeTransfer is the next Williamsburg. Plenty of people collaborate digitally. But what certain kind of people routinely deal with digital “deliverables”—especially the multi-gigabyte kind that don’t travel easily over email? Creative types, that’s who. Plenty of people want to send files without a fuss, too. But what certain kind of people will gravitate toward a file-transfering service that also provides inspirational eye-candy every time they use it? Creative types, that’s who. Plenty of people coalesce into online communities that let them share and discover content. But what certain kind of people attract mainstream interest and investment dollars around the communities they form? Creative types, that’s who. Get the picture? If the digital file-transfer business is like New York real estate, Dropbox is Midtown—and WeTransfer is the next Williamsburg.

