A Mix-And-Match Stationary Set To Go With Your Fancy Danish Furniture

The Daily Fiction Collection was a collaboration between Normann Copenhagen–the Danish design company behind this bendy, magnetic Acrobat lamp and this wooden lawn furniture line–and Femmes Regionales, a Copenhagen-based creative agency that mainly works in fashion.

The line offers an array of hardbound and softbound notebooks, as well as envelopes, stationary, pens, pencils, and other office accessories in a range of different patterns–from a cosmic blue and black terrazzo print to summery stripes and powdery pink and blue solids. The individual pieces can be paired together in different way, allowing customers to curate their own collection (or, according to the company’s website, “create your own stories”–thus the name of the line). Start sketching your brilliant ideas today.MM