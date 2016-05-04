Reviving A Legendary Graphic Designer’s Unfinished Font

Though he was only 40 years old when he died, graphic designer Alvin Lustig left an indelible mark in the world of advertising, typography, and visual communication, creating dozens of book jackets, magazine and record covers, and interiors during his relatively short but prolific career.

Designer Craig Welsh was reading a book about Lustig’s work and came across the mention of “Euclid, A New Type” rendered geometric letterforms and inspired by the Bauhaus and De Stijl movements. It was far from a complete font so Welsh approached Elaine Lustig Cohen, Lustig’s widow and an accomplished graphic designer in her own right, about building out the rest of the letters and symbols.

“Alvin used geometric pieces from the metal type case in his personal letterpress shop to form a few words,” Lustig Cohen told Eye on Design, the AIGA’s blog. “He was just fooling around, created a couple of letters, and called it Euclid. I always loved it and wanted to expand those little words.”

The 75-year-old font–now called Lustig Elements–was revived thanks to a Kickstarter campaign and issued as a wood type and in a digital version (Pentagram used the font for its Tablet magazine identity). Now, Welsh is collaborating with The Beauty of Letterpress to issue four prints whose abstract pattern is composed of the four shapes that make up the entire typeface.

Each print–which is available in a blue or magenta colorway–costs $40 and 100% of the sales go to the Hamilton Wood Type Museum. So if you appreciate Lustig’s font but have no need to go out and buy a whole digital typeface, now you can proudly display it as the work of art that it is. Find them at thebeautyofletterpress.com.

Images via The Beauty of Letterpress; photos of Lustig Elements Prints: Pammi Simone DB