Housing In The Age Of Sea Level Rise

Over the past three weeks, people off the coast of the Thames estuary may have caught a strange sight: a floating house being towed through the waters by a single tugboat. Made of wood and buoyed by three steel pontoons, the Flood House is the work of architect Matthew Butcher–who, for the past 10 years, has been investigating future living conditions in areas susceptible to flooding.

He’s not alone. The Flood House joins other recent prototypes and proposals from architects addressing the problem of rising sea levels through their work. For example, Baca Architects recently completed the Amphibious House, a conventional home whose foundation can float on floodwater like a docked boat. Then there’s NLÉ’s Makako Floating School, which serves the lagoon community in Lagos, Nigeria. And after Hurricane Sandy devastated parts of New York City, numerous architecture competitions catalyzed new ideas for flood resistant architecture.

But for Butcher, a co-founder of the speculative architecture practice Post-Works and a professor at UCL Bartlett School of Architecture, the solutions so far have been too technocratic, and haven’t addressed what he views as the primary architectural problem: how will our relationship to our homes change as the landscape changes around it?

“It’s this idea that you can deal with the problem of rising sea levels by building buildings that look exactly like houses on land on the sea,” he says. “That these houses will have heating and exactly the same comforts that we’re used to experiencing. I think we have to address notions of comfort and this idea that we’ll continue to live our lives as is.”

Butcher has been exploring this idea for the nearly a decade through a text-based project that imagines a series of architecture that responds to flooded landscapes of the future. Flood House, commissioned by Radical Essex, a year-long architecture programming and events project, is the first time he translated his ideas into a working prototype.

To design the house, Butcher took photos of structures found around the estuary, like fishing boats and sheds, World War II bunkers, and the Maunsell naval sea forts. The resulting plywood and weatherboard structure is a kind of hodgepodge homage to the vernacular of the low-lying region, borrowing ideas and materials as needed.

He also took a cue from Alison and Peter Smithson’s piece, Patio and Pavilion, from the 1956 “This Was Tomorrow” exhibition at Whitechapel gallery. In it, the architects laid out the basics for survival: shelter and access to nature, machinery, and art. The Floating House meets all of those requirements and little more: the imagined resident would have a roof over her head, be closely connected with water, and be tugged along by a motor boat. As for art, the Flood House has a commissioned piece by artist Ruth Ewan–a weathervane with the word “Level” written on it. Otherwise, there’s little else by way of decoration, appliances, temperature control, or other standard luxuries we’re used to in homes.