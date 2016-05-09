To Thrive As A Design Marketplace, Think Like An Engineer

Launching a curated online marketplace is risky business. Margins are low. It’s hard to control quality when you don’t physically hold any stock. And with a retail giant like Amazon offering consumers nearly anything they need at any time and for major discounts, it’s difficult for indie retailers to compete .

As a result, we’ve seen a rash of design curation sites–like Fab, Svpply, and Bezar–shutter shortly after they launch.

Yet one online design marketplace has stood its ground. AHAlife–which recently acquired Bezar–launched in 2010 and has grown each year since. The company was originally funded by venture capital (in its first year, the company raised $3 million from angel investors and another $20 million in VC funding).

But in 2015, AHAlife made the unusual move of going public on the Australian market. Launching an IPO has allowed the company to operate on its own terms, focusing on long-term growth at its own pace, says CEO and founder Shauna Mei.

To Mei, focusing on the long-game is key to AHAlife’s stay power. She credits the company’s staying power to having a disciplined, multi-step business strategy from the start. “Consumers want to buy unique products,” she says. “I think the appetite on the consumer side is very very high, but I think the problem is that a lot of these businesses haven’t survived long enough to build out a disciplined business.”

Mei was first exposed to the inner workings of the retail space working for Goldman Sachs in private equity, primarily for major retail stores. But her background before business was studying computer science and artificial intelligence at MIT. “For me, from the onset I was looking at a massive, fragmented, mostly offline, inefficient industry and seeing it from an engineering perspective,” she says. “I was thinking about how do we solve this problem of helping artisans and designers survive in an independent marketplace?”

Thinking like an engineer meant recognizing the problems of the online luxury space and creating systematic solutions. First up was what she calls the “chicken and egg” problem of launching a marketplace: When you don’t have an established brand–let alone any users–it’s hard to get quality designers on board. But with no designers, you can’t draw users. To tackle this problem, she asked a series of celebrity personalities–like Daniel Boulud, Donna Karan, and Deepak Chopra–to curate products for her, after having made connections with them through her former job. Those curated collections lent brand awareness before there was technically even a brand: Designers who wanted to be associated with these names came on board.