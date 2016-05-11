This Flat-Pack Furniture Line Is A Frequent Mover’s Best Friend

Moving is the bane of a renter’s existence. Shall I count the ways? From negotiating hairpin turns on stairwells to squeezing through narrow doorways and ponying up hundreds of dollars to some man with a van, it’s all pretty dreadful.

Designers have been experimenting with ways furniture can alleviate some of those headaches, and much of it hinges around flat-pack designs intended to be assembled and disassembled quickly. (See this collapsible living room, this Detroit-made bed frame, and this couch you can FedEx.)

Sam Wrigley, a recent graduate of Falmouth University, is one of the latest to come up with a clever–and handsome–furniture system for those who cycle through apartments quickly. CRISSCROSS is a kit of parts composed of FSC-certified wood peg boards coated in child-safe, plant-based wax, with aluminum feet, joints, and nuts that slot or screw into place without tools. Even better? The entire system is modular–meaning you can expand certain pieces if you suddenly need more storage, and return them to their original smaller size if floor space becomes more appealing.

The collection includes a bedside table ($115), desk ($150), single cupboard ($160), double cupboard ($215), single wardrobe ($230), and double wardrobe ($350). Shipping is expected in September 2016–and sadly, as of now, it’s only to the European Union. To learn more about the project, head over to its Kickstarter campaign, which officially launches May 17.

