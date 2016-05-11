advertisement
Follow Our Coverage Of NYC Design Week 2016

NYCxDesign is upon us and for the the next week New York City transforms itself into a festival for design, making, and architecture. We’ll be posting snapshots to our Instagram throughout the week and stories to our website. Follow @FastCompany for the latest as we trek to ICFF, one of the biggest furniture shows in the U.S.; offsite exhibitions that become launching pads for independent designers; and showroom installations.DB

