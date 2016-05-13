10 Stunning Modernist Homes That Melt Into The Landscape

Architectural photographer James Silverman has traveled all over the world to capture the most stunning examples of modern homes. In his new book, Infinite Space , he focuses on beautifully designed houses situated in equally epic landscapes, highlighting architecture that aims to dissolve the barrier between man-made and nature.

As design writer Alan Rapp writes in the book’s introduction:

The residences that Silverman photographs largely diverge from each other in terms of site condition, climate, dominant material, and almost every resulting aspect that combines these toward their design–but the similarities they embrace are more illustrative. The architects of global residential modernism seek to position their projects in as close to a natural context as possible. These houses are largely nestled into the landscape in a way that prioritizes the integration of site and structure, and as a secondary effect seems to distance or separate them from neighbors. The real kinship of these ideal residences, be they voluminous or not, is to the land.

Bjellandsbu, Åkrafj orden, Norway. Architect: Kjetil Thorsen of Snøhett

Take this cabin designed by Norwegian architects Snøhetta. Located in a fjord, it has a stone and grass-covered facade that appears like an extension of the rocky hills that envelope it. The undulating form takes after the terrain, though it has a practical aspect as well: to distribute the snow loads effectively.

Casa Tigre del Mar, Costa Careyes, Mexico. Architect: Gian Franco Brignone

Then there’s the epic, crystal blue Casa Tigre del Mar in Mexico, whose otherworldly facade subtly changes color with the light of the sun and surrounding sea.

One of the most literal examples is Dragspelhuset, an insect-inspired wood cabin alongside a Swedish lakeshore. The cabin is covered in tiles of Canadian cedar, which–along with windows placed like bug eyes and a horn-shaped chimney–give the cabin an insectile quality while also echoing the vernacular of the landscape. An extendable addition that expands the house another 300 square feet when in use in the summer months give the cabin its name, which translates to “accordion house.”

All Photos: James Silverman, from Infinite Space, Copyright Gestalten 2016