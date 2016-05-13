The Clever UX Behind Hopscotch’s Programming iPhone App For Kids

In 2011, Jocelyn Leavitt, a former teacher, paired up with software engineer Samantha John to launch Hopscotch , a build-your-own-games iPad app that teaches kids how to code. The app introduces a new programming language that ditches the typical command line interface for a more visual one. Users can drag-and-drop blocks of code, essentially arranging them like building blocks.

In the two years since the company released its app in 2014, Hopscotch has been downloaded 4 million times and has over 6 million user-designed games on its sharing platform, but up to this point, it has only existed as an iPad app. This week, the company released an iPhone app. It’s the first time a programming language has been developed specifically for the phone.

Hopscotch has been eyeing mobile for years, says Leavitt, but the challenges always seemed to outweigh the benefits. Optimizing the new programming language the company created for the iPad wasn’t a matter of merely shrinking the program to fit a smaller screen. User behavior for the iPhone is different from the iPad–we often navigate our phones with one hand and are accustomed to specific apps–and coding, even in a block-based interface, takes up a lot of screen space. The company had to completely overhaul their original iPad app.

They started out by looking at what was already doing well and shaping user behavior on iPhones: texting, Instagram, and the emoji keyboard. Inspired by Instagram’s container-based system, they further developed their block-based interface so that every rule, object, action, and so on is a block (not everything is a block on the iPad app).

Asha Gupta, the company’s head of product, describes it like a filing system that you can open up to see each individual rule and then collapse it. “A fundamental part of programming is abstraction,” she says. “An overarching idea that we used in terms of how to depict these states and different ideas of abstraction was depicting them as containers that you can open and close. We’re wrapping up this long algorithm in a neat little package that a user unfamiliar with coding wrap their head around.”

In practice, that looks something like this: the user choses an “object,” or her avatar. Then you add a rule, which consists of a trigger (i.e. tap the screen) and an action caused by the trigger (i.e. every time I tap the screen I jump). Once the rule is made, you can collapse it and bring it out later–you never have to make it again. You can also put blocks together to make a new block. Combine the jump block you made earlier, for example, with a “move forward” block, and your avatar will perform a somersault.

The trigger actions available–tap, swipe, shake, etc.–were created specifically for the iPhone, which we commonly use with just one hand (this was the part inspired by the UI of texting). Gupta also needed to use every inch of the limited real estate on the iPhone, so she took a cue from the Emoji keyboard and gave the Hopscotch keyboard a horizontal scroll.