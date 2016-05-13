A Map Of How Emotions Influence Our Lives, Commissioned By The Dalai Lama

Reductive? Yes. But that’s exactly the point of the Atlas of Emotions, a compelling new data visualization commissioned by the Dalai Lama. Based on psychology research and rendered by Stamen, one of the top data visualization firms in the U.S., the atlas was designed to “increase understanding of how emotions influence our lives.” It launched last weekend and has already been viewed by 170,000 visitors around the world.

“The Dalai Lama and I have had a series of dialogues–we’re up to about 60 hours of one-on-one conversations–and in one of them, he said to me, ‘When we wanted to get to the new world, we need[ed] a map to get there. Could you make a map of emotions so we could get to a calmer state of mind?’” researcher Paul Ekman says. “When I realized this wasn’t just a passing fancy–he does have many passing fancies–but something he was seriously asking for, I took it on.”

Ekman is a prominent psychologist whose studies on universal human expressions–the smiles and scowls we share across cultures–became foundational for the modern era of emotion research. Working with his daughter Eve, who is also an accomplished researcher, Ekman polled more than 200 scientists who study emotion to learn–egos, academic grants, and papers aside–what did they believe to be true about the human emotional states?

The results became those five “continents” you see on the site today: fear, disgust, anger, sadness, and enjoyment. (If they seem strangely familiar, you probably recognize their cartoon cousins in the Pixar film Inside Out, on which Ekman was a consultant.)

But they aren’t purely empirical. “I don’t have evidence for everything in the map, but it’s what I’ve been considering and focusing on for a lifetime,” Ekman says. “So some of it represents very agreed upon evidence. Some of it represents things that only I have observed. Some of it represents my best guess. Give me another 50 years of life, and I’ll get research evidence for every aspect of it. It’s not ephemeral. There’s just only so much I can do in one lifetime.”

Disney/Pixar

In the atlas, the emotions are clinically detached from the viewer. It starts with five “continents” of emotion that sit upon several strata of information. Click into an emotion, and you get a graph of “states” within that emotion. Click into states, and you’ll find actions that emotion might cause. Click into actions, and you’ll find out the triggers that could incite the emotion. Each layer of knowledge is just another click away.