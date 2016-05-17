MIT Is Building Touchable Interfaces Out Of Soft, Synthetic Hair

Cilia are an amazing biological phenomenon. These super-sensitive microscopic hairs are all over (and inside) us humans, along with many other organisms. They help us hear, eat, and breathe, and they even help us conceive .

In a way, cilia and other types of hair evolved to serve as a natural interface. Hair, after all, “interfaces between the living organism and its environment,” writes Jifei Ou, a PhD candidate at MIT’s Tangible Media Lab and the creator of Cilllia, a project based on the biological concept.

Cilllia could give us a better physical solution for interacting with technology–by mimicking the way our natural, hair-like cilia detect vibrations.

Unsurprisingly, engineers have been trying to replicate these powerful little hair-like structures for years. In 2010, scientists at the University of Southern Mississippi reported that they had created the first synthetic cilia that could sense chemicals and heat. Others have shown how tiny cilia could be used in robotics, drug delivery, and more.

The most obvious way to fabricate cilia-like hair outside of a science lab is through rapid prototyping technology. But 3-D printing hair is a major, long-standing challenge, not only because most printers aren’t precise enough to print at that level of detail, but because 3-D modeling software isn’t really designed for it, either. Creating a CAD model of thousands of fine hairs, each with its own surface geometry, produces a huge, unwieldy model. Neither our modeling tools, or our printers, are set up to handle the unique geometry of hair.

Ou and his collaborators at MIT think they’ve found a solution, by building their own software tool for modeling hair in an entirely new way. Rather than describing the surface geometry of each hair, their program represents a single hair as a much simpler tower of individual pixels. Instead of a complex 3-D model of the surface of every single piece of hair, the software lets you create strands of simple pixels that you can customize based on thickness, height, and even shape.

That took care of the modeling problem. To fabricate it, the researchers turned to Autodesk’s high-resolution Ember printer (they also used a FormLabs printer for a few of the prototypes). They were able to print an incredible array of hair types and shapes, like paintbrushes with unusual profiles and curved surfaces covered in dense mats of cilia the width of an average human hair. On a single two-inch-wide piece of material, they printed 20,000 individual hairs. For reference, your head probably has about 100,000 follicles in all.