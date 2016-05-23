A Reality Check That Explains San Francisco’s Housing “Crisis”

Why are rents in San Francisco so high? What makes them go up, and what (if anything), makes them go down? Is it the number of homes available? Is it rent control, for good or bad?

Not really. While these factors do have some effect, there’s just one factor that drives the prices of housing, according to a new analysis: Jobs, and how much people are paid. When the city’s wages go up, so does the cost of rent. When they drop, so do rental prices. It’s almost ridiculously simple.

Eric Fischer wondered just what causes San Francisco’s rentals to spike and drop, and whether today’s housing crisis is actually a crisis at all or just another data point on an existing trend. His research hit a roadblock, though, because data on rental prices before 1979, when the city introduced what was to become rent control, is scarce.

So Fischer decided to gather his own data. He hit San Francisco’s public libraries and copied out the prices shown in the for-rent ads in the San Francisco Chronicle, trawling through page scans and microfilm to gather 30 years of historical data, back to the 1940s. He then combined this data with that from the San Francisco Housing DataBook, which recorded, from 1979 to 2001, the median rent of a two-bedroom apartment advertised in the San Francisco Chronicle on one Sunday a year.

Fischer’s blog post details his methodology. When his own data overlapped with the official data, everything matched up, which meant he was happy that both sets were valid. He then took historical data on San Francisco wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The result is this graph, which shows you pretty much everything you need to know about what drives housing prices in San Francisco:

He found that the single biggest factor in housing prices is the number of jobs in the city, and the money people make from them. The housing-price booms in the late ’70s and again in the 1990s almost exactly match the employment booms at the same times. And when you factor in housing inventory—that is, the number of places available to live in, the match is even better.