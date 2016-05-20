Lessons From Running A Design Studio (Way) Outside Of A Major City

Andrew Deming and Rachel Gant are the designers behind Yield , a product and furniture design studio they founded in 2012 in San Francisco. A year later, after deciding to throw their full weight behind the business and make it a full-time job, the pair moved the operation to St. Augustine, FL, where it’s been steadily growing ever since.

Finding a spacious, affordable studio space in San Francisco proved impossible. So they went south.

St. Augustine, population 13,000, is an old historic town on the Northeastern coast of the state known for its Spanish colonial architecture and sun-bleached cobblestone streets. There isn’t much of a design scene to speak of, apart from the design students at Flagler College–located in a beautiful late 1800s resort hotel–where Deming did his undergrad. But for the two designers it’s been a great place to grow a small studio, focus on quality control, and collaborate with local craftsmen. In the three years they’ve been there, they’ve taken on four employees and developed a popular line of furniture, housewares, and jewelry that’s stocked by retailers across the country.

Priced Out Of San Francisco

The pair started thinking about a move after graduating from California College of the Arts, where Gant studied industrial design, and Deming got his MBA in business and design strategy while simultaneously working for Yves Behar‘s Fuseproject. They felt supported by the design scene and shops there, but by 2012, the tech industry had already started to change the culture of San Francisco and finding a spacious, affordable studio space proved impossible. So they went south.

“We were considering other cities but realized that throwing ourselves into a small community would give us some inspiration, and even some motivation because there is a level of fear that we’re moving out of the thick of things,” says Gant. “We had a little extra energy behind us to make sure that it works. There was no back-up plan.”

Exploit Local Manufacturing

In St. Augustine they found that manufacturers and resources weren’t as tapped, and they could work almost exclusively with local companies. Because the Kennedy Space Center is an hour and a half away in Titusville, Florida, they found several skilled machine shops that typically work with aeronautics clients to help build spacecrafts. These machinists helped produce Yield’s new Duotone Furniture line and Geo Rails card holders.

Deming sees the relationship as mutually beneficial: “We benefit from those great materials and their expertise, but we’re also taking these products and exhibiting them in front of a much broader audience than our little town.”