It’s Time To Put Buildings On A Diet

Fast food is delicious, easy to come by, cheap, and filling. It’s also deadly . You could apply a similar analogy to building materials. There are myriad products and finishes that look good, that are inexpensive, and perform fairly well–but also contain toxic chemicals that can be harmful to your health , not to mention the environment.

Helping architects understand the materials they choose is just one of the goals of the Living Building Challenge, a green building certification program that’s been gaining momentum in recent years. It’s a rigorous set of performance standards that looks at seven categories: how a structure relates to its place and site, water efficiency, energy efficiency (it should create more energy than it consumes), how it promotes health and happiness in its users, its material composition, its equity, and how beautiful it is.

Right now, there are just 44 certified Living Buildings in the world.

Right now, there are just 44 certified Living Buildings in the world. But 335 projects are registered to achieve some level of certification, which doesn’t come when construction is over, as it does in other programs. Instead, the final “Living Building” designation arrives at least one full year after construction is completed to ensure that the structure actually achieves the energy, water, and waste efficiency goals set forth at the project’s outset.

The Living Building Challenge is going for long-term cultural change in the way architects select materials and building systems–much the same way health officials want to change the way consumers think differently about food and nutrition.

Diana Budds for Fast Company

The Paleo Diet Of Design

“We’re moving past sustainability to regenerative design–buildings that can contribute to their environment,” says Amanda Sturgeon, an architect and CEO at International Living Future Institute, the organization that oversees the Living Building Challenge.

This week at the American Institute of Architects’ annual convention, Sturgeon joined architects from Gensler and SmithGroup for a seminar called “Materials Selection and Lessons Learned from Living Building Project Teams,” focusing on material use–one of the biggest impacts the Living Building Challenge can have not just in a specific project, but in advocating greener architecture and advancing collective knowledge and transparency about the materials from which our man-made environments are actually made.

It’s like a nutrition facts label for architects.

According to the architects, constructing a building from the right materials is just as important as reaching for those leafy greens at the supermarket. “The concept is picking materials that are natural and simple, it’s like the Paleo diet for materials,” Greg Mella, vice president of the architecture firm SmithGroup, says. “It’s like buying the stuff around the perimeter of a grocery store—the bakery, the produce, the fish—and avoiding Cap’n Crunch in the middle aisles. You want the materials ingredient list to be short.”