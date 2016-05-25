The Controversial Keurig For Juice Was Designed By Yves Béhar

Cold-press juicing is a high-pressure method for extracting juice from pulp, which zealots claim protects more nutrients than grinding. But it’s hard to do at home. It can take as much peeling and dicing as any meal, and you go through a lot of veggies and fruits to fill a single glass.

With Juicero, you juice packets of veggies. These are premixed, pre-chopped bags that, when placed into the machine, squeeze out eight ounces of juice into a glass in about two minutes.

The startup behind Juicero–also called Juicero–has attracted skepticism since opening for business in March. Founded by Doug Evans, former CEO and cofounder of the now-defunct juice company Organic Avenue, the Juicero team has raised $120 million from investors ranging from Google Ventures to Campbell’s Soup–raising eyebrows among critics who call it a Keurig for juice and a silly niche product that represents Silicon Valley’s warped worldview.

Whatever the verdict, it stands to reason that some people will be willing to pay top dollar–even more than they might spend on comparable juice at a store, according to a Washington Post analysis–for the convenience and cachet of a sleekly designed cold-pressed juice machine in their kitchen.

For Béhar, the machine was an exercise in mechanical engineering. Put your weight into the best hand-pressed juicers on the market, and they use the physics of levers and pistons to exert up to 2,000 pounds of force to squeeze the nectar from the pulp. Juicero manages four times that amount of pressure, Béhar says, without the strange tubes and corkscrew grinders you’d see in most countertop juicers that strive to duplicate cold-press slow extraction methods.

That’s because the Juicero is built like a mini trash compactor. A motor drives an internal system of gears that can amplify force, and the front door of the machine itself works as the business end of the press.