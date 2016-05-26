Rihanna Designs Star Trek-Inspired Glasses For Dior, And They Are Awesome

The legendary fashion house Dior has tapped Rihanna to design a range of futuristic sunglasses. Her inspiration? The techno-eyewear of Star Trek’s La Forge.

It’s the second time Rihanna has collaborated with Dior (last year she modeled for their Secret Garden IV campaign), but the first in which she’s the designer. It’s also the first time that one of Dior’s “house ambassadors”–others include include Charlize Theron, Marion Cotillard, Natalie Portman, and Jennifer Lawrence–has actually designed a product.

As the pop star told WWD, the line, appropriately named “Rihanna,” came together in a day:

The process was pretty seamless. I spent a day at Dior with their eyewear design team. I started by looking through all the archives to see what they’ve done in the past, then got acquainted with all the new materials. I literally sat there and drew and drew until I was happy with the design, and the team illustrated it for me right then and there. We picked materials and colors that same day, and after that it was a matter of weeks before I saw the first prototype.

Celebrity designs (plus Star Trek) can easily slide into cheesy territory–recall Lindsay Lohan’s 2009 heart-themed line for French fashion house Ungaro. But Rihanna’s slick metallic shades that stretch symmetrically across the face (really, a glammed-up version of La Forge’s) are refreshingly chic and push the boundaries of eyewear design.

Dior has been operating without a creative director since wonderboy Raf Simons departed in October. But his legacy of pushing the house into a more contemporary realm remains. At a time when the fashion industry borrows relentlessly from the past–see this season’s explosion of paisley and culottes–Rihanna’s design collaboration is a refreshing glimpse of the future.

The shades will hit Dior stores in early June and will be available in six colorways: silver, pink, blue, green, and red ($840 each), as well as a deluxe 24-karat gold-plated version ($1,950).

Photos: courtesy Dior