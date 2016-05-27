Can Rebranding Help A City Shake Its Seedy Reputation?

Dongguan is an industrial city located at the mouth of China’s Pearl River Delta, about 50 miles north of Hong Kong, that’s earned an unsavory reputation as a “ sin city ” for its high organized crime and prostitution rates. The commercial hub also makes appearances in the news for its strikes over sweatshop labor ( suppliers for Nike and Adidas have factories in Dongguan ).

Now, the city and developers want to overhaul its image–and, hopefully, stage a turnaround.

The idea to revamp Dongguan didn’t come overnight. In the early 2000s, China’s National Development and Reform Commission identified it as a major growth region and, likely in an effort to attract more legal business, sought to transform it into a true global city filled with arts, culture, and entertainment for residents and tourists.

One of the new projects that emerged from this city shake-up is MYHills, a sprawling 26-acre (that’s about the size of 20 football fields) mixed-use development composed of a residential tower, three office towers, a shopping mall, hotel, and various other entertainment amenities, like a movie theater and ice skating rink. Because of the MYHills’s size, it’s a city-shaping project and its branding and presence could impact the urban fabric beyond the development’s perimeter.

To come up with a brand for MYHills, the developers enlisted the Hong Kong office of the global design consultancy and creative agency Brand Union.

“Our client is extremely proud of their home city, and reinforced its many unique attributes and ambitious future plans for change,” says Andy Reynolds, creative director at Brand Union HK. “With this in mind, we created a positioning that reflected both the city’s ambition and the developments progressive design aesthetic: ‘Building the future.'”

The scope of the project included environmental graphics, printed material, signage, a website, and merchandise. Because of the diverse applications, Reynolds and his team had to make sure that the system could work at any scale and in any format. From an aesthetic and symbolic perspective, they wanted it to embody optimism for the city’s next chapter.