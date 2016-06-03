Someone Finally Designed An Easier Way To Hang Art

It’s the third greatest cause of relationship strife, behind trips to IKEA and debates over whether Fridays are for Island Hunters or Say Yes To The Dress: hanging art. It’s always either too high, low, crooked, or inspirational–and for these moments, there’s Hangsmart .

Developed by the art retailers Absolut Art in collaboration with Swedish designer Alexander Lervik, Hangsmart is a mounting device that lets you move a framed work after it’s been hung. That means instead of you holding the painting, and then your partner holding the painting, and then doing that whole hold-your-finger-on-the-wall-where-you-want-the-nail-to-go maneuver, you can mount Hangsmart close to where you want to hang a piece, and go from there.

The device requires that two screws go into your wall. But it involves zero leveling, and once mounted, Hangsmart allows you to slide the painting six inches inches in any direction–up, down, left, or right. The exact details of how the mechanism works aren’t being revealed just yet, because the design is still pending patent.

Now, Hangsmart isn’t exactly a small footprint device you’ll be able to pull out of the wall like a single nail and hope your landlord doesn’t notice. But for those of us who cycle through a lot of art over the course of a limited time–like galleries, which seem like an obvious market–Hangsmart is a means to swap in a new piece without ruining the composition of your space. And it looks like a great way to avoid a domestic spat, too.

Hangsmart will be available in early 2017 for an undisclosed but “affordable” price, the company assures us. If you’re interested, you can sign up to learn when it will be here.MW